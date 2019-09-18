Delta Police Sgt. Rdean Young passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the Delta County Memorial Hospital. He was 51.
Viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Delta. Interment will follow in Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.
Rdean was born on Oct. 4, 1967 to Robert and Shona (Bell) Young in Moab, Utah. He grew up in Utah and Colorado. Rdean graduated from Orem High School in 1985.
After graduation, Rdean attended the University of Utah on a NROTC Scholarship where he earned his bachelor of science degree in political science. Upon graduation, Rdean entered the United States Marine Corps where he trained as an Infantry Officer.
On July 18, 2006, Rdean married Paulette Angeletti in Spanish Fork, Utah.
Sergeant Young had 21 years of law enforcement experience. Nineteen years of that was with Delta Police Department where he served as a patrolman, detective and patrol sergeant. He was designated as a field training officer and was involved in training several patrol officer trainees. Since 2003, Sgt. Young was a firearms instructor and a traffic accident reconstructionist with over 200 hours of training and instruction. He was currently a member of the 7th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Investigation Team.
Rdean was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Delta Ward and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing shooting and loved the mountains.
Rdean is survived by his wife, Paulette Angeletti-Young of Delta and her daughters, Stephanie and Michelle Mazutis of Las Vegas, Nevada; his father, Robert (Rolayne) Young of Orem, Utah; his mother, Shona Woodward of Spanish Fork, Utah; his two sons and daughter: Tyler Young, Chris (Bri) Young and Allison Wright, all of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Dana (Kevin) Thornock and Bobbi (Larry) Gray; and five grandchildren.
Rdean was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Blanch Bell and Desmond and Inez Young; and his mother-in-law, Arlene Angeletti.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
