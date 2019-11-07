Richard Vernon Siedschlag, age 66, died unexpectedly Nov. 4, 2019, on the job site in Montrose. He was born Aug. 1, 1953 in Waupun, Wisconsin to Ernest R. & Mary L. Siedschlag. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1971, married his high school sweetheart Robin K. Schepp on July 1, 1973.
He worked in construction often working two jobs frequently 16-plus hours and worked harder than anyone else to provide for his family.
In 1997 he graduated from Northland Baptist Bible College with a BA in Missiology and was ordained the same year. For two years he was a missionary in Romania preaching in Romanian and Gypsy. Due to health issues they came back to the U.S. and moved to Montrose in 2007 where, after the passing of his first wife of 37 years, Robin, in 2009, he once again on Sept. 17, 2010 found love and happiness with Linda A. Franks.
He desired to see Jesus Christ glorified and served Him at Victory Baptist & Grace Baptist Church where he was a member. He is survived by his wife Linda A. Siedschlag; mother Mary L. Siedschlag; siblings: Linda Talty; Wenda and husband, Ron Lehman; Gordon Siedschlag and wife Nancy; Roger Siedschlag and wife Sharon; Chris and husband Mike Wucherer, and Cindy and husband Dan Reed.
Children: Shannon Siedschlag and wife Debbie; Tanya and husband Rich Blocksom; Amanda and husband Rob Edmondson, and Heather Siedschlag.
Stepchildren: Raelynn and husband Kirk Roemer; Robbie Franks and wife Missey; and Rhonda and husband Randy Rogers.
He is further survived by 21 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Ernest R. Siedschlag and his first wife Robin K. Siedschlag of Waupun, Wisconsin.
His memorial service is to be held at Victory Baptist Church 2890 N. Townsend Ave. on Nov. 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Baptist Church PO Box 3543 Montrose CO 81402.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
