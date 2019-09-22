Robert Alden Berry RPH

Robert Alden Berry, 83, of Montrose passed away with his family by his side at Montrose Memorial Hospital on September 17, 2019.
Robert was born in to Louemma and Robert Berry on January 1, 1936 in Uniontown Pennsylvania. Robert was the oldest of 4 siblings, Jack, Ted and Joan. On April 17, 1976, he married his wife, Kay Berry in Montrose Colorado. The two moved to Grand Junction, Colorado where they spend many years.
Robert graduated from Uniontown High School, Pennsylvania in 1953. He attended George Washington University, Washington D.C. where he graduated with a Bachelors degree in Pharmacy. In 1975, Robert began his lifetime career as a pharmacist where he worked for 50 years.
Robert loved spending time with his family. He was an avid shooter and an amazing marksman. Robert spent hours on the range and often competed in competition shooting events. He loved reloading bullets and anything related to guns. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting in the mountains of Colorado. On Sunday, Robert enjoyed watching football and celebrating a win with a bowl of ice cream.
Robert is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kay Berry; son James Berry and wife Michelle Berry; son Christopher Berry; daughter Tracy Kingery; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Robert is preceded in death by his mother Louemma, father Robert, sister Joan, and son Troy.
We all loved you very, very much.
Robert will be cremated at Crippin Funeral Home. Private services for the family. Condolences to the family can be posted at www.crippinfuneral.com
