EDWARDSBURG-Robert L. Jackson, 82, passed away September 19, 2019 at his home in Edwardsburg. He was born August 15, 1937 in Benton Harbor, MI to the late Luther & Pearl Jackson.
On June 14, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Hobdy; they parted ways and reconnected November 29, 2009.
Surviving is his wife, four children, Eric Jackson, Angie Jackson, Mike Jackson, Monica (Thomas) Leatherman, two step-children, JoAnne (Dave) Christians, Karen Sanchez, eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Robert retired from the military after serving over 30 years in the Air Force, Army and National Guard. He played drums in several bands and still at home, and in his spare time enjoyed taking walks with his wife and dogs. He was also a member of Oak Creek Community Church in Mishawaka.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
