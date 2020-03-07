Rodney Cobb

Rodney Lee Cobb JD, age 74 of Grand Junction, Colorado, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Susan (nee, Taggart) Cobb; brothers-in-law Thomas (Rosemary) Taggart and Gary (Marla) Taggart; many nieces, nephews and great- nieces and great-nephews and precious pets, Bogart, Chloe and service dog, Clair. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jonathan and Melba E. Cobb and mother-in-law, Virginia Taggart.
Rodney was a United States Marine veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict. Rodney began his career as a city planner in Benzie County, Michigan. He was a land use attorney as well as staff attorney for the American Planning Association in Chicago. His true passion was outdoor landscape painting (plein air). There was never a mountain he didn’t love.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Muhammad Ali Parkinson’s Center (Movement and Disorder Clinic) www.supportbarrow.org or the Parkinson’s Association of The Rockies www.parkinsonrockies.org.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, Indiana. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at the funeral home. Rodney will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, Indiana.
Solan Pruize Funeral Home, SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com, assisted the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.