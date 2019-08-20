Former Montrose resident, Ronald Pringle, 69, passed away at his home in West Plains, Missouri on August 12, 2019. Ron and his wife Mary, moved to Montrose in 1976 when Ron was by Jack Pixler to handle the accounting duties at the First National Bank of Montrose (now Wells Fargo). Mary was soon employed by Colorado Ute Electric and worked there until the first of their three children was born. They moved to Missouri in 1992.
Ron was active in the local Kiwanis Club, was a board member at Colorado West Christian School, and played piano for local churches, soloists, and a band with three of his friends. He was privileged to serve as the choir director for Rosemont Baptist Church for several years.
Ron was an enthusiastic mountain lover and especially enjoyed hikes to Blue Lakes and Yankee Boy Basin with Roland Nakamoto. Sneffels and Uncompahgre Peak were two favorite 14ers. Darrell Gardner was a frequent hiking companion and golfing pal. Ron taught his boys lake fishing at Blue Mesa. Gardening and flowers were important hobbies. Contact with local friends was maintained during many visits to the Valley until 2017.
Ron is survived by Mary, his wife of 44 years, sons Aaron (Kimberly) of West Plains, Missouri and Greg (Tiffany) of Nixa, Missouri and daughter Sarah (Ermal) of Peshkopi, Albania; Three grandchildren and sisters Terry (John) Wright of Springfield, Missouri and Paula (John) Fisher of Walnut Grove, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ann Pringle and his father and mother in law, Otis and Nell Albert. Services were held August 16, 2019 in West Plains, Missouri.
