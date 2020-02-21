Royal “Son” Rider Jr., age 70, of Olathe, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Montrose Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Royal was born April 8, 1949, in Lamar, Colorado, to Royal Sr. and Mary Rider. He was the oldest of nine children. He loved antique tractors, fishing, team penning, raising cattle and farming. He graduated from Montrose High School in 1968.
Royal is survived by his sister Linda (Larry) Grater; Ken (Vicki) Rider; Keith Rider; Pam McPherson; Tim (Kim) Rider; Mark (Sherry) Rider and Melissa Barrowcliff, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Royal was preceded in death by his parents, Royal Sr. and Mary Rider; his sister Denise Rider, brothers-in-law Jeff Barrowcliff and Roe Telfer.
The celebration of life was held Feb. 8, 2020, at Crippin Funeral Home with Pastor Calvin officiating. Potluck dinner and reception followed at Grace Community Church Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Vectra Bank in Montrose.
