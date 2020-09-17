Ryan Dean Glover
Ryan Dean Glover was born on Aug.10, 1977, in Montrose, Colorado.
Our Lord called him home Sept. 3, 2020, at his home at age 43. He had an enlarged and damaged heart.
His father, Erick Goff, and his mother, Bonnie (Gray) divorced. When Ryan was a small child his mother married Theodore Glover. The family moved to Colona to the Jutten ranch where Ted worked. Ryan loved the ranch and his life with Ted. Both his brother, Dean, and Ryan were blessed and privileged to grow up with their summers at Blue Mesa, fishing and swimming in Willow Creek, fishing Buckhorn and playing in the Uncompahgre River at home in Colona. They learned to fix fence, irrigate pasture and work some livestock on Ted and Bonnie’s place east of Montrose. A good, healthy, happy childhood.
Ryan attended elementary schools at Uncompahgre and Riverside. He went to Columbine and graduated from Montrose High School. He was an active member of 4-H and FFA and showed steers at the Ouray County Fair as well as participating as a delegate to the Legislature in Denver and in Washington, D.C.
Ryan enlisted in the Navy to continue his education with training in aviation maintenance. After training in Florida and in Washington State, he was attached to the Army for a short time in Bahrain until he was stationed on the USS Kittyhawk Aircraft Carrier and deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. Ryan was a mechanic for the jets that landed for maintenance. He loved the opportunity to see Japan, Thailand, and the Pacific area.
When Ryan was honorably discharged in 2001, he came home to Montrose and learned all aspects of home construction. He had a compelling urge to finish projects perfectly. Many counted on him for the best job possible.
He married Jeanette Washington and they purchased a house in Montrose. Ryan and Jeanette were blessed with the most amazing son, Ryan Dean Glover II, (aka Ned) in 2005. Their marriage ended in divorce, but Ryan stayed close to his son. The two had many common interests and worked on a large variety of projects together. Ryan II loved his father. Ned said, “God needed my dad and one day it will come to me as to ‘why’, either here or when I get to Heaven.”
He loved and was loved by his own little family of Dawn Casey, her daughter, Aubrey, and his son, Ryan II.
Ryan and his big brother, Dean (Hergenrader) were always there for each other, starting when Ryan was two weeks old. Dean often dressed him in his favorite shirt so he could carry his baby brother around to see family and friends.
Recently, Ryan said to a friend, “I may not know enough about everything, but I always know my brother will show up for me.” That is a perfect statement of their connection. They always did show up for each other.
Dean’s daughter, Tatiana, thought her Uncle Ryan was her best friend. He teased her by calling her “Uncle Ryan” and she would answer back, “No, I am Tatiana!” She thought the big, hairy and lovable guy was her very own teddy bear.
In addition to his grandparents, Gray, Glover, Goff and Hergenrader, Ryan was preceded in death by his stepfather, Theodore Glover and his aunt, Nikki Gray.
Ryan is survived by his son, Ryan Glover II; his mother, Bonnie Glover; his brother, Dean Hergenrader; and his niece, Tatiana; as well as his partner of 11 years, Dawn Casey and her daughter, Aubrey. He is also survived by Erick and Jackie Goff and numerous extended family members.
Everyone who knew Ryan knows that he would not want you to grieve his death. He loved God and he knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He would want you to celebrate life to the fullest and to remember he cared for you.
Ryan will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He left a deep and caring legacy. There has been no limit to the outpouring of love for him. He was a big man with a heart that was even bigger.
Ryan was an amazing, loving, caring, hardworking man. A celebration of Ryan’s life was held on Sept. 13, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.