Sarah Jane Theresa (Jaramillo) Lobato

Jane was born Sept. 18, 1945, in Cortez, Colorado, the daughter of Jose Epemenio and Bernice (Sanchez) Jaramillo. She passed away on Sept. 11, 2020, at Denver Hospice at Lowry at the age of 74.

She was a devoted member of the Catholic Church in Montrose, Colorado, and Brighton, Colorado. In her free time she enjoyed crossword/word search puzzles, playing games on her phone and planting flowers. Time spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and visiting with family and friends were some of her favorite activities to do.

Surviving Jane are her children, Anthony Lobato (Leah) of La Junta, Colorado, and Steve Lobato (Tara) of Brighton, Colorado; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and by her siblings, Patty Samora of Cortez, Colorado and David Jaramillo (Nadawah) of Pueblo, Colorado.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and fourteen brothers and sisters.

Following the wishes of our mother, there will not be any funeral services. We would like to thank everyone for the prayers and condolences sent by friends and family.

