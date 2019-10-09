Dear Joyce, Kristina and Sef
A common expectation is that if a person comes from a supportive family; has a good education; solid financial backing and is willing to work hard then the chances are good that success will follow and that person will enjoy good life.
However, each generation produces a unique person who shatters those expectations such a man was Seferino Valdez.
I met Sef when he was 24. He told me about his hard scrabbles life in Coyote, New Mexico; his stint at age 14, in Craig, CO as a sheep herder where he saved his money and learned to speak English and moved to Delta where he wanted to farm. He had a little formal education but had a passion to grow onions. I watched his early attempt when he lost his entire crop of onions from an early freeze. Undeterred he moved to Naturita and worked in the Uranium mines saved money; came back to Delta and was a success with his onions.
From then on it was common knowledge about his meteoric rise, more onions, an onion shed, more farms and cattle.
The local populace watched in amazement about his stellar success and asked how he did it with such a limited background.
Four his success was not trickery or deceit nor good old boy charm but rather it was based upon relentless hard work coupled with a rare business acumen that few could equal. He was as comfortable reading a legal contract as he was driving his tractors.
Bankers and lawyers were awed by his wisdom and sound judgement yet many people envied him.
His achievements were legion! For me it’s been an honor to know this phenom as a friend and as a brother in law.
With the greatest respect.
Bob.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
