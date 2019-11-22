Sharon K. Wilson, age 68 of Montrose, Colorado passed away on Nov. 7, 2019. Daughter of Elbert and Ramona Wilson. Sharon was born in Visalia, California. Attended school at Ivanhoe Elementary, Ivanhoe, California, Redwood High School, Visalia, California and College of the Sequoias, Visalia, California. She moved to Montrose, Colorado where she started her career at the Assessor’s office for Montrose County. From there she had a rewarding career as title examiner for Montrose County Abstract, Montrose Title and Abstract and other title companies in the area. Outside of work Sharon enjoyed gardening, trying new recipes and spending time with her family and friends. Sharon had a deep passion for all animals she rescued over the years who became her fur family.
Sharon was proceeded in death by her parents, Elbert and Ramona Wilson and nephew Timothy Ellis. Sharon is survived by her sister Janet Ellis, husband Tim; nieces Sunny Olson, husband Paul, daughter Ava, and Sarah Ellis, partner David Huff. Chelsea Ellis, daughter Cheyenne; cousins Ron Stine, wife Vicky and family. Pam Henson, husband Bob and family.
Expressions of sympathy may be posted to crippinfuneralhome.com. memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Humane society (adoptmountainpets.org) or charity of your choice.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. 970-249-2121.
