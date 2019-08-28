Standish “Stan” Broome of Montrose passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the age of 81.
He is survived by his children Vicky Hardy of Aurora; Bill Hardy of Delta; Chris Broome-Plemons of Montrose and Barbara Frare of Fort Collins, along with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded by the passing of his beloved wife Susie.
Stan was born in Fall River, Massachusetts. He grew up in New England until moving to Colorado Springs during his teen years. He graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in forestry. Throughout his life, Stan was a champion for Colorado — from water rights to forestry management to economic development, he was devoted to the preservation and care of his beloved state. Stan was much loved by his family and friends; he will be greatly missed.
Services in remembrance of Stan will be held in the chapel of Crippin Funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Montrose. Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St. Montrose, CO 81401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.