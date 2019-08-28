Standish “Stan” Broome of Montrose passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the age of 81.

He is survived by his children Vicky Hardy of Aurora; Bill Hardy of Delta; Chris Broome-Plemons of Montrose and Barbara Frare of Fort Collins, along with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded by the passing of his beloved wife Susie.

Stan was born in Fall River, Massachusetts. He grew up in New England until moving to Colorado Springs during his teen years. He graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in forestry. Throughout his life, Stan was a champion for Colorado — from water rights to forestry management to economic development, he was devoted to the preservation and care of his beloved state. Stan was much loved by his family and friends; he will be greatly missed.

Services in remembrance of Stan will be held in the chapel of Crippin Funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Montrose. Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St. Montrose, CO 81401.

