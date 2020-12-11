Terry A. Wallace
February 3, 1950 — December 2, 2020
Terry A. Wallace of Delta was born in Montrose, Colorado, on Feb. 3, 1950, to William Ray Wallace and Donna Mae Kansgen. He passed away at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction on Dec. 2, 2020, after a short bout with liver cancer. Terry, an only child, grew up in Montrose and reluctantly did many chores around the family-owned Wallace Greenhouse on South Second Street. Some of his chores included watering all of the flowers, de-budding carnations and filling the stoker furnace with coal.
Terry graduated from Montrose High School in 1968, then continued on to Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado. He really enjoyed the college experience, managing to stretch a four-year degree into six years. He met his future wife, Becky Armstrong, in the fall of 1972 at Western. They married in August of 1974 and had two sons, Andrew Dylan, born in December 1976 and Timothy Ryan, born in August of 1980. The family moved multiple times within Colorado, finally settling in Grand Junction until 1997 when they had to move back to Montrose to care for his aging parents. Terry was a great salesman, selling real estate, mortgages, cars and motorcycles.
Their son Andy died tragically in a climbing accident in January of 1994 at the age of 17; their other son Tim, had difficulties in dealing with his brother’s death and he died in July of 2010 at the age of 29. Losing both of his sons took the luster for life from Terry.
Terry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Becky Armstrong Wallace; and several cousins, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Donna; both of his sons, Andy and Tim.
Per his request, no services will be held. Cremation was handled by Taylor Funeral Home in Delta. Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction or any animal shelter of your choice.
