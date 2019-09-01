Terry Lane Jones, 73, Montrose, Colorado passed away at home after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was born to Lilly Lorene (Green) Jones Gray and Charley Robert Jones. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Lowell and Bernard Jones. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Shirley (Perino) Jones, sons Timothy Jones (Leslie) of Lakewood, CO, Spike Jones (Tara) of Castle Rock, CO and daughter Lisa Nagaki (Jason) of Gilbert, AZ, and grandchildren Dylan Nagaki, Lanie Nagaki, Keara Nagaki, Mackinzy Jones, Joel Jones, Allison Lisowy, and Jack Lisowy. There will not be any services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation at Michaeljfox.org.
