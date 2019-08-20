Thyas Ann Stricklin was born on August 17, 1938 to Joseph and Darlene Rollett – Stricklin in Taylorville, Illinois. She was raised with her three siblings; Edward Stricklin, Sheila Dudra, and Debbie (Terry) Hoffman.
She was a loving mother to five boys; Terry (Phylis), Larry (Michelle), Joseph, Dennis (Julie), and Gary (Paula).
Thyas had her heart touched with 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She was married for 39 years to Walston “Dale” Tippie, and She later re-married James Walston Sirmans, they both proceeded her in death.
She was also proceeded in death by her grandchild, Hope Tippie.
Thyas was called home on August 15, 2019, just two days before her 81st birthday.
Bless the Lord who has taken her long and painful battle with health issues away. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 21028 Uncompahgre Rd, Montrose, Colorado 81403.
