Timothy Gilbert (Tim) Workman passed away at his home in Casper, Wyoming on July 14, 2019 at 94. He was born December 29, 1924 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Nathaniel and Myrtle (Case) Workman. He graduated from Montrose High School, and proudly served with the U.S. Marine Raiders in the Pacific campaign of WW II, where he earned two purple hearts.
He obtained his bachelor of journalism degree from the University of Missouri in 1949.
Tim and other raiders were contacted by Hugh Ambrose, the historian who was doing documentaries for movies of the South Pacific campaign, asking for their experiences.
Tim sent his autobiography to him, including when he had a Japanese sword run through his hip on Okinawa shortly before the war ended. He was told there is a copy in the archives in Washington D.C. as well as a copy at the Montrose Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
Tim married June Dow in 1959, and with her two sons, Roland and Rodney, they moved around Colorado and Wyoming, while he served as a geologist for several uranium operations. Tim enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with friends and family and spending time at his VFW Post #9439 with fellow veterans sharing jokes and tales of lives well lived. The VFW had several ceremonies for Tim, including for his birthday Dec. 29, 2018, which included a surprise visit from Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, who presented Tim with a Senate coin, and thanked him for his service. The interview was televised.
Tim was a man of integrity and service to others, and his example is best reflected in his grandchildren who include a West Point graduate, a Navy Seal, civilian first responder, and a member of the Army National Guard.
Tim received an eagle head cane made by local residents Bob Hampton and Dave Hibl, members of the Woodworkers Guild of Western Colorado, which he treasured.
He is survived by his sister Joyce Loss of Montrose; brother Bill Workman and wife Betty of Grand Junction; sister-in-law Marilyn Workman of Parachute; brother-in-law Owen Vaughn of Montros; daughter- in- law Betty Lou Workman; grandsons Tim, Stephen, and Corey of Blanding Utah , Rob of Casper Wyoming and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife June, his parents, Tim and Myrtle, his brothers Robert, Don Kenneth, and sister JoAnn, sons Rodney, Roland and grandson Jason, who was one of the 13 Navy Seals whose Mohawk helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan in 2011, leaving his wife and baby son.
A funeral service was held on July 26. 2019 at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming. Military honors included United States Marine Corps, Natrona County Veterans Council, and the Patriot Guard Riders. It was noted that Tim was one of the last five surviving Marine Raiders.
