Longtime Delta resident, Tom D. Rowan passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 70 years old.
A memorial service was held at 1:00pm, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Delta Elks Lodge B.P.O.E 1235 in Delta, Colorado.
Tommy Dale Rowan was born December 5, 1948 to David S. and Edna M. (Waugh) Rowan in Montrose, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Montrose, graduating from Montrose High School in 1966. Tom went on to further his education at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. He then proudly made his career serving his country in the United States Army.
Tom belonged to the Delta Elks Lodge B.P.O.E 1235. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and 4-wheeling.
Tom is survived by his mother, Edna Rowan; a daughter, Tiffany Reckseen (Tim); son, Travis Rowan; sister, Kathy Smith (Gary); two grandsons. He is further survived by his extended family.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, David.
Memorial contributions can be made in Tom’s name to the Delta Elks Handicap Bathroom Fund at 563 Main Street Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
