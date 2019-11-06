On October 29, 2019, Travis E. Best of Olathe, CO, his long battle with Parkinson’s disease over, passed away peacefully with his wife, Becky, and dear friends by his side. Although we are terribly saddened that we have lost him, Heaven is rejoicing to have him home.
Travis was born in Charleston, Mississippi, on December 17, 1946, to Travis Lee and Edna Earl White Best. He grew up in the Mississippi delta where he made many friends. He received his high school diploma from Ruleville High School and obtained certificates in basic and advanced refrigeration and air conditioning and basic electronics from Mississippi Delta Community College. His high school years in Ruleville were very special to him. The friendships he made there lasted throughout his life. He never missed an opportunity to reconnect with those who were dear to him. He enlisted in the U. S. Navy in 1965 and served with the 6 th fleet¸ attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He was honorably discharged in January, 1968. His entrepreneurial and adventurous spirit enabled him to start his own business in appliance repair in Greenwood, Mississippi in 1976, and then move the business across country to Montrose, Colorado in 1994. He served on an advisory board of servicers for the Memphis division of the Whirlpool Corporation and advisory board for the refrigeration and air conditioning division of the Vo-Tech Center at Mississippi Delta Community College for 12 years. In 1997, with his wife and son, he opened Best Appliance Sales and Service, which they operated until his retirement in 2013. He was proud to know his son Allen and daughter-in-law Trish are continuing his legacy with Best Appliance Service.
In 1968, Travis met the love of his life, Becky Campbell from Carrollton, Mississippi. Their marriage spanned 51 wonderful years and blessed them with two beautiful children, Andrea and Allen, and two grandchildren, Shelton and Lacy. He was the best husband, daddy and granddaddy and son anyone could hope to have. He was kind, patient and generous. If his family wanted or needed anything, he always did his best to provide it. His family is so grateful to have had him and his love.
Travis was an athlete and an avid outdoorsman. During his high school years he excelled in football, baseball, basketball and track. He was always proud to have broken the Mississippi state high schoolrecord in low hurdles. He loved camping with his friends and family, traveling, going out dancing and country music, especially that of Conway Twitty. Fishing and hunting were his favorite things to do, especially quail hunting with his beloved bird dogs and catching crappie with his buddies on Grenada Lake in Mississippi. He was a lot of fun to be around and loved telling jokes and fun y stories of growing up in a large, close knit family. He was a friendly person who never met a stranger. No matter where he traveled, he always seemed to find someone he knew. He had an enthusiasm for life that made his family and friends love to be around him. He saw God in nature; the great outdoors was his church. Throughout his life, he kept the Lord in his heart and lived his life in a manner that reflected his beliefs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis Lee and Edna Earl Best, a baby sister, and his grandparents. Travis is survived by his wife, Becky; his son Travis Allen Best (Trish Colebank) of Olathe, CO; daughter, Andrea Connor of Freeport, FL, grandson Shelton Connor of Destin, FL; granddaughter Lacy Connor of Freeport, FL; sister Patricia White of Vicksburg, MS; brother Terry Best (Retha) of Winnsborough, LA; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Travis at a later date. The family wishes to thank all in Hope West and Colorow Care Center for their care and compassion in taking care of Travis in his final days. And thanks to our many friends who have sent memorials and messages of kindness and support.
Memorials may be made to HopeWest, P. O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416; Colorow Care Center, P. O. Box 710, Olathe, CO 81425; or St. Jude Children’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
