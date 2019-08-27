Veronica Miller

Veronica Miller, 92, of Montrose, Colorado, entered peacefully through Heaven’s gates on Aug. 21, 2019.

Veronica was born Oct. 6, 1926 in Ruthven, Iowa to Elmer and Hattie Meyer. She was the fifth of 11 children who were raised on a dairy farm in Milford, Iowa. She often told stories of delivering milk in a horse-drawn wagon. She married her husband Norvan on Nov. 30, 1946 in National City, California where he was stationed in the Navy. They had three children: Marilyn and twins, Konnie and Kevin. Norvan and Veronica owned and operated the H Street Nursery School in Chula Vista, California. Later, she worked as a bookkeeper in a medical office until her retirement.

She moved to Montrose, Colorado in 2004 and enjoyed volunteering for the senior center where she met many wonderful people.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, six sisters and one brother. She is survived by her daughters Marilyn Mason, Konnie Miller and son Kevin Miller (Wendy) all of Montrose, Colorado. Other surviving family members include three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home.

