Veronica Miller, 92, of Montrose, CO, entered peacefully through Heaven’s gates on August 21, 2019. Veronica was born October 6, 1926 in Ruthven, Iowa to Elmer and Hattie Meyer. She was the fifth of 11 children who were raised on a dairy farm in Milford, Iowa. She often told stories of delivering milk in a horse drawn wagon. She married her husband Norvan on November 30, 1946 in National City, CA where he was stationed in the Navy. They had 3 children Marilyn and twins, Konnie and Kevin. Norvan and Veronica owned and operated the H Street Nursery School in Chula Vista, California. Later, she worked as a bookkeeper in a medical office until her retirement. She moved to Montrose, Colorado in 2004 and enjoyed volunteering for the senior center where she met many wonderful people. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, six sisters and one brother. She is survived by her daughters Marilyn Mason, Konnie Miller and son Kevin Miller (Wendy) all of Montrose, Colorado. Other surviving family members include three grandchildren, and twi great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 6 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home.
