Victor Kintz (Merrill Victor Kintz)

An inspiration to many who knew him, Victor “Vic” Kintz (Merrill Victor Kintz) went to his heavenly reward on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, December 12, 2019, having suffered a heart attack.
Born to Jack and Arlene (Trine) Kintz in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on January 9, 1945, his family moved to western Colorado, settling in Hotchkiss where Vic graduated from high school. Part of an athletic and teaching family, he attended Colorado College and Western State College where he played basketball, earned a master’s degree in education, and met the love of his life Sharon (McConnell). The two married in the summer of 1971 and would later give birth to Daniel, Deborah, Laurie, Shelly, and Andrew.
A brother, father, coach, teacher, student, friend, and servant of the poor, Vic led by example. In Faith, Hope, and Charity he inspired everyone to be the best they could be, and regardless of one’s place in life, he challenged everyone to achieve their personal best. Having met adversity throughout his life, including terminal brain cancer (which went into remission), he focused on others instead of himself and continued to live life to its fullest. The jokes he told made others feel welcome, and his vocational and volunteer outreach efforts were made to make everyone feel like a brother and sister in Christ. No doubt, if given the chance, Vic would thank everyone who made his life worth living, even those who took him out of his comfort zone.
Victor is survived by his wife Sharon, his children Dan Kintz (wife Kim), Debbie Butler (husband Trevor), Laurie Broyles (husband Kyle), Shelly Kintz, and Andrew Kintz; grandchildren (Nicolas, Zach, Dylann, Bailee, Brody, Maximus); and siblings Don, Ed, Larry, Loretta, and Terri; as well as nieces and nephews, and cousins.
A Vigil service with Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on December 18, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on December 19, both at St. Mary Catholic Church in Montrose.
Memorial donations may be made Hope West hospice care at (970) 241-2212. https://www.hopewestco.org/donate/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.