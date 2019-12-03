Virginia Stella Hadley

Virginia Stella Hadley, age 87, gently passed away with her daughter by her side on November 20, 2019. Born November 27, 1931 in Montrose, Colorado to Pete and Susie DelTonto, she was the fifth child born of thirteen siblings. Virginia loved being a mother and housewife with two daughters, Dianna Hadley and Sharon Boddy (deceased). She also helped raise two step children, Georgia “Tootie” Deltondo(Bill) and Daniel Hadley(Jeannie). Virginia is also survived by her brothers Joe DelTonto and Johnny DelTondo(Gerrie); her sisters Florence Veo(Ernie), Lena Whitworth, Ann Menica(Ted), Alice Miller, 20 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased family members are Mom and Dad, brothers Charlie, Jimmy, and Bobby; sisters Mabel, Pauline and Betty.

Virginia worked at Russell Stover Candies for many years. She enjoyed music, fishing, bowling, trap shooting, and her devotion to the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00am at the Kingdom Hall. 16672 Woodgate Road, Montrose, Colorado. Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Hadley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

