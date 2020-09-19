Wilbur Earl Seevers
Wilbur Earl Seevers, 70, of Cortez, Colorado, died Sept. 15, 2020, in Montrose, Colorado.
Wilbur was born June 15, 1950, to Sanford Neal and Frances Mabel (Smith) Seevers in Montrose. He grew up in Sawpit, Colorado, and graduated from Telluride High School in 1968. Wilbur joined the Navy to see the world following graduation.
Wilbur married Cristina N. Peralta on August 30, 1974 in Montrose. Wilbur was stationed in San Diego, California for 22 years. To the union of Wilbur and Cristina are three children: Guillermo P. Seevers (Christine) of Commerce City; Victoria L. Ancell (Johnny) of Montrose and Daniel Seevers of Montrose.
After retiring from the Navy in 1990, Wilbur and his family moved to Montrose, where he worked at Big A Auto Parts.
In 1999, he moved to Cortez and worked for the City of Cortez. He lived in Cortez for 21 years and had many friends. He loved his church family at Dolores Southern Baptist Church. Wilbur enjoyed dancing at the Appleshed, singing, refinishing woodwork, hunting and fishing, and most of all he loved Jesus, his family and friends.
Wilbur is survived by his three children (Guillermo, Victoria, Daniel); five siblings, Sandra (Gary) Iacovetto; Val (Mike) Chambers; Velda Montgomery; Donald (Cindy) Seevers and Soozie (Mike) Lasley, and five grandkids, China Cordova, Kara Seevers, Logan Ancell, Grace Ancell and Eliana Seevers.
Services will be held at Montrose Church of Christ on Sept. 26, 2020 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to: Dolores Southern Baptist Church, 100 21st St., Dolores, CO 81323.
