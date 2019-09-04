William ‘Bill’ Sjoden

William Eric Sjoden, 81 years old, was born on December 31, 1937, to Robert and Catherine Sjoden in Leadville, Colorado.
Bill met his wife, Beulah, in Leadville, Colorado and they had six children. They were the light of each other’s lives. They loved to dance and have fun! Bill was a most patient, strong, and loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Survivors include daughters; Brenda Sjoden, Cassandra Sjoden, Sabrina (Dwayne) Epling, and Catrina (Mark) Willis; son Chris (Angie) Sjoden; sister, Martha Hughes; grandchildren; Ashley, Cambria, Kimberly, McKenna, Braden, Cheyenne, Trenton and Presley.
He was preceded in death by wife Beulah Sjoden, daughter Selena, mother Catherine, father Robert, brothers John Robert and Thomas Sjoden.
He offered encouragement, wisdom, and comfort to all who loved him dearly.
