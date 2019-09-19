William ‘Lee’ Miles

With deepest sorrow, we announce that William “Lee” Miles passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, at the young age of 32.

Lee was a wonderful son, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his mother Pam Hughes (Yates); stepfather Steve Hughes; father Glen Miles; stepmother Vicki Miles; wife Eni Levi and their children: Lee’Eni Miles, Purcell Miles, William Miles, Rozlyn Miles; sister Marecia Stoneburner (Ghere); her husband Craig Stoneburner and their children: Kendal, Cadence and Spencer, brother, Casey Miles; and grandmother Elise Yates.

Lee is preceded in death by his grandfather Ted Yates; grandparents Ed and Josie Miles and aunt Tamara Shane.

“I asked and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I could breathe. Now I sit here with God, with nature’s beauty and astounding light; and now I feel like I can BREATHE!”

Viewing for friends and family will be received on Friday Sept. 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Crippin Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at Dallas Park Cemetery in Ridgway, Colorado, on Saturday Sept, 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at the Montrose Elks Lodge.

