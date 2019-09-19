With deepest sorrow, we announce that William “Lee” Miles passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, at the young age of 32.
Lee was a wonderful son, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his mother Pam Hughes (Yates); stepfather Steve Hughes; father Glen Miles; stepmother Vicki Miles; wife Eni Levi and their children: Lee’Eni Miles, Purcell Miles, William Miles, Rozlyn Miles; sister Marecia Stoneburner (Ghere); her husband Craig Stoneburner and their children: Kendal, Cadence and Spencer, brother, Casey Miles; and grandmother Elise Yates.
Lee is preceded in death by his grandfather Ted Yates; grandparents Ed and Josie Miles and aunt Tamara Shane.
“I asked and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I could breathe. Now I sit here with God, with nature’s beauty and astounding light; and now I feel like I can BREATHE!”
Viewing for friends and family will be received on Friday Sept. 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Crippin Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at Dallas Park Cemetery in Ridgway, Colorado, on Saturday Sept, 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at the Montrose Elks Lodge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.