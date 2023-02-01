William Robert 'Bill' Sanchez

William Robert Sanchez, “Bill” as his friends and family knew him, passed away on Monday Nov. 14, 2022. He was a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend.
Bill was born Sept. 1, 1950 in Montrose, Colorado, to Phillip and Cleo Sanchez. He was often described as a quiet but witty man to those that did not know him. Once you got to know him you would soon find out that he never forgot how to be a kid. He would often be dancing in the middle of Pizza Hut or running down the grocery aisle at the store with his children. He will always be remembered for dancing like a butterfly all night long. He was Santina’s favorite dance partner and she often questioned why she had to share him with Priscilla.
Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an excellent cook. He loved spending most of his childhood outdoors on any adventure he could find. In high school he was an outstanding wrestler. His all-time favorite memories were spending time with his dad at the sheep camp.
Bill graduated from Montrose High School in 1969. After graduation he pursued a job as a miner. He later married Priscilla Aragon on April 24, 1976. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Lyman, Wyoming, to work at FMC. They were blessed with a daughter, Santina Emily (Sanchez) Pitts, and a son, Roman Gabriel Sanchez. Nothing was more important to Bill than his wife and family.
Bill is survived by his best friend and wife of 46 years, Priscilla Sanchez; his children, Santina (Stephen) Pitts of Mountain View, Wyoming, and Roman Sanchez of Oakwood, Virginia; three grandchildren — Jaxon, Sophie and Sadie. Bill is also survived by six siblings: one brother, Ron (Karin) Sanchez, four sisters, Angie Garcia, Josie Hughes, Terri (Marvin) Yates and Pat (Deb) Sanchez, and many nieces, nephews, who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his brothers John Sanchez, Phillip Sanchez and infant brother, sisters Lita Catt and Anna Espinoza.
Bill will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
A celebration of life will be held later.
“Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you, until we meet again.”
