William Robert 'Bill' Sanchez

William Robert Sanchez, “Bill” as his friends and family knew him, passed away on Monday Nov. 14, 2022. He was a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend.

Bill was born Sept. 1, 1950 in Montrose, Colorado, to Phillip and Cleo Sanchez. He was often described as a quiet but witty man to those that did not know him. Once you got to know him you would soon find out that he never forgot how to be a kid. He would often be dancing in the middle of Pizza Hut or running down the grocery aisle at the store with his children. He will always be remembered for dancing like a butterfly all night long. He was Santina’s favorite dance partner and she often questioned why she had to share him with Priscilla.

To plant a tree in memory of William Sanchez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

