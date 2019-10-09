Yvonne Viel passed away at her home in Montrose on September 29, 2019.
AQ small family service was held at Valley Lawn Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado on October 4, 2019.
Yvonne joined Montrose Memorial Hospital in 2006 as a Certified Nurses Assistant in third floor Med/Surge. In 2018 she joined the staff in ICU as a Tele/tech monitor. Her compassion for others in need was held in very high regard by the staff and supervisors at MMH. She also trained a therapy dog who would join her in visiting sick and hospice patients every Friday. She and her dog, Ivy, have their picture on the wall of fame at the hospital for their work in bringing comfort to those gravely ill. She will be greatly missed.
Yvonne was married to Carl Viel in 1994. They raised four children in the country that she loved so much on Spring Creek Mesa in Montrose. After the children were raised they moved into Montrose.
Her four children are Amber Fluegel, Ashleigh Vannoy, Dustin Comstock and Casey Comstock. She was an extremely devoted mother, which was the most important role in her life.
Yvonne and Carl attended Grace Community Church in Montrose.
Yvonne loved the great outdoors and would outfish us every chance she got. She loved driving over Owl Creek Pass and hiking where any road ended.
She was a remarkable, loving and compassionate woman who will be missed by all.
