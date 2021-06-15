Alice Kathleen Love
“Kathy” went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 7, 2021 at Montage Creek. She was born to William Clay and Effie Watts Pearman on December 7, 1929 in Terre Haute, Indiana. The family traveled west to Oregon in the summer of 1946. From there they moved to Tucson, AZ where Kathy graduated from high school in 1948. She then met and married the love of her life, Dale Love. Dale served in the Air Force with Kathy at his side until he was medically retired in 1958. They bought their first home in Northglenn, CO in 1960. Colorado was always considered home to Kathy. Dale’s health was not good and Kathy faithfully and lovingly cared for him until his death in 2010. They shared 63 years of marriage.
Kathleen was very talented in art, but especially with leatherwork. She received many awards and created beautiful gifts for family and loved ones. She also was blessed with a beautiful voice and loved to sing in the church choir.
Kathy and Dale retired to Sun City West, AZ in 1984. They were founding members of Sun City West Christian Church, where they worshipped and served for many years. In July of 2017 Kathy came to live in Montrose near her loving family. She became very close to and was cared for by her niece, Robin Smith as well as sister-in-law, Lola Howard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister, brother-in-law, Paul Love, as well as her beloved husband Dale. She is survived by her sister-in-law Lola (Leland) Howard, and sister-in-law, Stella Love. She is also survived by niece, Robin (Kim) Smith, nephew, Kevin (Sharon) Howard, as well as grandnephew, Tyler (Claire) Smith and grandniece Tiffany (Cory) Roshon. She also enjoyed spending time with her great-grand nieces and nephews, Hadley and Hayden Roshon, and August and Tucker Smith.
Kathy will be missed but her family is rejoicing that her suffering has ended and she is reunited with her loved ones in heaven. No service is planned at this time.
