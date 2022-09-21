Betty J. Ellis
Betty J. Ellis (Ives)(Marah), age 87 passed away Sept. 15, 2022, comfortably at her home in Montrose, Colorado.
Betty was born at her grandparents’ home (Fred and Arta Cole — deceased), on Smith Street in Fort Collins, Colorado on October 13, 1934. Her parents (Maryann Cole and Allen lves — deceased) were from Sundance, Wyoming. The family later relocated to Eckert Colorado where she met and later married Dale (Mike) Marah (deceased) on Oct. 21, 1951 and had three beautiful children from this union.
Betty married George Ellis (Deceased) in 1977 who was a skilled mechanic and a wonderful handyman. They shared a dog together named Crissy (Deceased) who left a paw mark on their hearts. He loved and appreciated Betty’s three children and was immensely proud of their accomplishments. He dearly loved his granddaughter, Erin Marah, who he fondly called “The Kid.’’ Betty and George were married for 26 long beautiful years before his passing in 2001.We all miss him and his laughter.
Betty spent many of her years working at Palomar Community College, in San Marcos, California, in the childcare center, where she touched the lives of so many parents, friends, and co-workers. Betty retired in 2000 and in 2017 moved back to her horn state of Colorado to be closer to her children.
Betty is survived in death by her three children Kevin D. Marah (spouse Ellen Traver) of Montrose, Colorado, Deanna J. Marah (son — Nicholas Pell and granddaughter — Michelle Pell) of Montrose, Colorado, and Mark A. Marah (daughter — Erin Marah and grandson — Patrick Marah of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by her brother Myron “Mike” Ives and family of Benton, Kentucky. Cousins Cal Minard (spouse — Rosina Minard) of San Diego, California, and Dr. Don Wilson (spouse — Jeri Wilson) of Longmont, Colorado.
Remembrances may be sent to her home or HopeWest Hospice in Montrose, Colorado.
Betty has touched lives and brought smiles to whomever she came in contact with, and it was her wish that there be no services at this time.
Arrangements under the care of Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose, 970-249-2121
