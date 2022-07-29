Carletta “Carla” Kehl passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022, at her daughter Karen’s home in Deming, New Mexico. She was born Feb. 20, 1929, in San Pedro, California. She lived her life in California, Nevada, Colorado, and most recently New Mexico.
Carla was a force of nature and when she got behind a cause she was a force to be reckoned with! She had a sharp wit, a wicked sense of humor and a generous heart. She always got a kick out of trying to “shock” people with her eccentricities! She marched to her own drum and never felt the need to conform.
Carla was artistic, in many mediums, but the one she most enjoyed was knitting. She was a very accomplished knitter! Her friends, family and many members of her community benefited from her enthusiastic knitting.
Carla worked in the 1960s and 70s as a law-enforcement dispatcher. She frequently bragged about those years and how she could handle even the most hectic of calls. Later in life she worked in Fort Collins and then in Montrose with Community Options helping people with disabilities. She enjoyed that work quite a lot.
Carla had a compassionate nature and was always ready to help the “lost souls,” as she referred to them. Throughout her life she maintained an open door for the disadvantaged, the disenfranchised, the addicted, and the downtrodden. She didn’t judge.
Carla had eight children. Sadly she was preceded in death by her three sons, Art Janssen, Carl Stoddard and David Gilkey and an infant daughter Julie. She was also preceded by son-in-law Mark Winters, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her four daughters: Janet Stoddard, Karen Crawford, Ginger Janssen-Winters and Paula Holman (spouse David Lee). Her daughters gave her nine grandchildren: (Janet — Damion and Josh), (Karen — Dusti), (Ginger — Celeste, Sierra and Jack), (Paula — Kelli, Stacia and Ben).
The grandchildren were very dear to Carla. She connected more easily with their generation, becoming their advocate and advisor as they grew. As her granddaughter Celeste stated, “I got to know Gramma at her best.” Her granddaughter Kelli said: “I am so blessed to have had her, all of her lessons and so much love.” Her legacy also includes nine great-grandchildren (with one more on the way!) and four great-great grandchildren. Carla also had many close friends that she considered family as well.
She will be missed.
Cremation has taken place with a celebration of life ceremony to be scheduled at a later date.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone