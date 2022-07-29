Purchase Access

Carletta ‘Carla’ Kehl

Carletta “Carla” Kehl passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022, at her daughter Karen’s home in Deming, New Mexico. She was born Feb. 20, 1929, in San Pedro, California. She lived her life in California, Nevada, Colorado, and most recently New Mexico.



