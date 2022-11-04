OBITUARY: Edward Miller Holton

Edward “Ed” Miller Holton died peacefully in Montrose on Sunday morning, Oct. 30, after 90 great years on
this earth.
Ed was born in Read, Colorado, on Aug. 31, 1932, and grew up in Hotchkiss (Go Bulldogs!). He was a tremendous athlete, boxing and playing football throughout high school. But his favorite sport for most of his life was water-skiing. He owned jet boats that he liked to drive fast, and could throw a spectacular rooster-tail whenever he slalom-skied behind one of them.
Ed earned bachelors and masters degrees at Western State and taught school for more than 30 years. He coached almost every middle and high school sport, from wrestling to football, boxing to basketball, and even did a stint as a baseball coach in Hugo, Colorado. He read avidly and liked to watch pro football and cop dramas. He bought and sold more cars, trucks, and motorcycles than anyone could count, and really, really liked to drive fast.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Judy, both his parents, his older brother Jim, and nephews Little Jim and Geoffrey. He is survived by his daughter Debra McQueen, his brother Tilmon (Piper) Holton, nieces Carrie, Tracylee, Candy, Belinda, Sara, and Judi, nephews John, Jerry, David, Justin, and Bruce, and many great- and great-great nieces and nephews. His best friends till the end were sister- and brother-in-law Deby and Buddy Kay. He was a good and generous friend to everyone who knew him.
Ed will be remembered most for his excellent storytelling and dry sense of humor. He could teach just about anyone how to do just about anything. He is sorely missed by all who knew him.
