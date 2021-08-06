Emory Franklin Arndt
Emory Franklin Arndt was born July 12, 1932, in Walsh, Colorado, and passed away in his home in Montrose, Colorado, July 29, 2021. He was the third of eight children born to Joseph Charles and Allene (Townsend) Arndt. Having lived in Missouri following his birth, the family moved back to Colorado, to farm when he was young.
Emory married Velma Charlotte Rice in 1951. Three children were born to this union: Charlotte Byrlene, Gayla Joan, and Emory Franklin Jr. Charlotte died in 1958. Emory married Jean Addington in 1960. A daughter, Marylouise, was born to this union. This marriage ended in 1971. Emory met and married Julia (Prottengeier) Lammert in 1972. They would have celebrated their 49th anniversary Aug. 4.
Emory proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany when his wife Charlotte was killed in an auto accident. He returned to the U.S. to care for his three small children.
Emory attended school in Mosca, Colorado, through the eighth grade; then left school to work to help his mother raise the family. As a youngster, he worked mainly in hay fields. He made his living as a mechanic and could figure out and fix anything. He owned and operated his own auto repair shop until his health caused him to close the shop. He then enjoyed working for 10 years as a paraprofessional in the Montrose High School ag shop, teaching welding, equipment repair, and other skills needed in mechanics.
Upon his retirement, he and Julia volunteered for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They also were active in the Montrose Nazarene Church, the Lariat Saddle Club, and the San Juan Good Sams RV Club. They also enjoyed traveling in their RV, traveling mainly to Alaska to visit their children there.
Emory was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joe (died at birth), Joey, and Raymond, and sister Veda Parnell; wife Charlotte; son Frank; son-in-law Arnold Michaud; sisters-in-law Leora Arndt and Dorothy Utne; brothers-in-law Terry Connoly, Calvin Fowler, Clarence Fowler, and Bruce Utne. He is survived by his wife Julia; sisters Charlene Connoly and Twila (Dave) Osborn; brother Clifford (Muriel) Arndt; sister-in-law Lorraine Arndt; brother-in-law Eli Parnell; daughters Charlotte (Gary) Becker, Gayla Michaud, and Marylouise (John) Dannels; daughter-in-law Wanema Arndt; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A viewing will be held at the Crippin Funeral Home, 802 East Main, Montrose, Aug. 9, from 6 — 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 10, 2021, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 705 South 12th St., Montrose.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be sent to the Emory Arndt Memorial Fund, c/o San Juan Mountains Credit Union, 1400 East Main Street, Montrose, CO 81401, or Julia Arndt, 14809 6175 Road, Montrose, CO 81403. The fund will be used for a scholarship for a Montrose High School vocational student.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Amdt’s family.
