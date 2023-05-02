OBITUARY: Guy Flowers

Guy “Hop” Richard Flowers Jr. died surrounded by his family on April 28, 2023, in Farmington, New Mexico.

Guy was born to Guy and Wilma (Jutten) Flowers on Dec. 18, 1952, in Montrose, Colorado. He attended school in Montrose where he graduated from Montrose High School in 1971.



