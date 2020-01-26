Janet L. Lambert, aka, Leliah Janet Lambert went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 11, 2020. Janet was born and raised in Syracuse, Indiana to Edward and Edith Smith. She accepted the Lord as her personal Savior at the age of nine. She was valedictorian her senior year, Class of 1937, at Milford High School in Milford, Indiana.
On January 1, 1939, she married L.Z. (Tiny) Lambert. They had two daughters born in Indiana and then moved to Arizona in 1947 where their son was born. Judy Kirby and Janice Mohney of Montrose, and Steven Lambert of Dallas, Texas. Janet loved flowers and gardening, cooking and raising her family. Before her retirement she worked as a gemologist for many years. Janet moved to Montrose in 2006 and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She celebrated her 100th birthday October 2, 2019 and was featured on a local radio station and Montrose Daily Press. She loved all the attention and well-wishes she received and wore her rhinestone-studded crown that said “100” on it for many weeks.
Janet was preceded in death by her Father, Mother and sister, Erma Mathews, and her daughter, Judith Kirby. She is survived by her two children, Janice Mohney and Steven Lambert; six grandchildren—Bryan, Trisha and Cris Mohney, David, Timothy, Aimee and Dan Kirby, Jr., and nine great-grandchildren, Tasha Volk, Eric Collins, Jr., Bradley, Brittany and Cortney Mohney, Christian and Lukas Mohney, Jacob Kirby, and Aubrie Sanchez; Sons-in-law—Curt Mohney and Tanner Volk and three Daughters-in-Law—Bonnie and Sarah Mohney and Brenda Lambert. Her sister Betty Wildman, nieces and nephews—Kenny Mathews, Ron, Randy and Rob Wildman, Jerry Lambert, and Debbie Scott.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions can be made In Memory of Janet Lambert, to Victory Baptist Church, 2890 N. Townsend Ave. Montrose, CO 81401 or World Missionary Press, Inc. P.O. Box 120, New Paris, IN 46553-0120.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and staff of Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado, for the care and friendships they shared with her and her family. She was deeply blessed by their presence.
Arrangements are being handled under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose CO.
