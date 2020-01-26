Joyace Ann (Jordan) Morrison passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 15, 2020. She was born on Oct. 27, 1937 to Ernest and Esther (Hawk) Jordan in Ashland, Ohio. At the age of five, her family moved to South Bend, Indiana with her five brothers and two sisters. At a Valentine’s Day Party in 1951, she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Morrison.
They dated for five years and married on June 23, 1956. Joyace and Bob had four children, Mark, Garry, Roberta and Dawn.
In 1976, Joyace and Bob relocated their family from South Bend, Indiana to Ridgway, Colorado, and they lived there until 2002. During the time they lived in Ridgway, Joyace served on the city council of Ridgway for 16 years. Also, during that time, she donated countless hours entertaining many as “Rainbow” the clown. In 2002, Joyace and Bob relocated to Montrose.
Joyace was predeceased by her beloved Husband of 58 years Bob, Daughter Roberta and Son Mark, her parents and sister Virginia Kemp and her five brothers, Ernest, Walter, Robert, Ralph and Edward. She is survived by her daughter Dawn, son Garry (Larry Brown), three granddaughters Kallie Morrison, Karlie Burr (Scott Burr) and Markie Morrison and three beloved great-grandsons Lucas Miller, Drake Carlson and Levi Cooper, four great-granddaughters Kyah Devoll, Khloee Devoll, Arya Linner and Aliza Catalano and also her beloved sister Loretta Boncea.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of The Homestead of Montrose Assisted Living Center for the excellent individualized personal care that Joyace received the last 21 months of her life.
A private family Memorial Service was held, and Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer of 2020. Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.
