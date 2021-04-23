Judy Workman
January 31, 1950 — April 15, 2021
Judy Workman passed away on April 15, at 4:00 a.m. at Montrose Memorial Hospital. She was born Judith Marie Prentiss on Jan. 31, 1950, in Weed, California. She was later adopted by her stepfather, Joe Dantzman. Her family moved to Montrose in 1958, where she attended Northside Elementary School, Montrose Junior High and Montrose High School.
Judy married Delbert Hawks and they had a baby girl named Shawna. The marriage to Delbert did not work out and Judy moved for a while to Florida where she met her second husband, Ron Linville. Judy and Ron had three children, Joseph, Dana and Heather, and they lived for a while in West Virginia before moving back to Montrose.
Judy was preceded in death by her baby boy Joseph Warren Linville, born in 1975, who passed away a few days after his birth. The marriage to Ron also broke up and Judy remained in and around Montrose for the remainder of her life.
Judy raised her kids and worked many jobs, everything from fast food service to bartending to caring for the sick and elderly. She worked delivering mail for the United States Postal Service for a while and then returned to school and became a registered nurse. She worked several years at Willow Tree convalescent home in Delta.
In 2003, Judy got married for the third time. They say the third time is a charm and so it was for Judy and Robert Workman. They lived a happy life together in Delta until Robert passed away in 2011. Judy’s heart was broken and just before passing away she said she was going to see “Workman.”
Judy had many friends and lots of extended family in the Montrose area. Among Judy’s best friends were Linda Allen and Lori Young, also of Montrose. Judy was also very close to her son-in-law Toby Herald who is parenting her grandson, Landon, in Montrose.
Judy leaves behind her daughter, Shawna Wellfelt of Las Vegas, Nevada; her son Dana Linville, and daughter Heather Linville of Grand Junction. Her grandchildren Jayden Wellfelt and Landon Linville both live in Montrose, as well as great-grandson Brayden Wellfelt.
Among Judy’s family in Montrose are her brothers and sisters, Tom Dantzman, Roy Dantzman, Valerie Eggleston, and Adria Spann. Her nieces and nephews Shannon Champlin, Eddie Kelly and James Spann all live in Montrose as well. Shannon has daughter Tabitha Champlin and her two girls Samantha and Edithe.
Eddie has children Miranda Jensen of Colorado Springs and her daughter Piper, Collin Young Kelly, Ryleigh Young Kelly and Caitlyn Young Kelly of Montrose.
Judy’s sister Tracy Schlacter lives in Berkeley, California.
Great-nephews include Kevin Champlin with his children Kirie, Sophia and Nabel and great-nephew Cody Champlin, all in Montrose. Josh Champlin lives in Chicago.
Yet even more nephews and nieces include Dan Reed of Eckert, Clifton Reed in Ventura, California, Rita Reed in Greeley, with her son JJ, and Erica Houck of Cary, North Carolina with her two kids Josie and Nicholas. There is also Tommy Dantzman and his daughter Gabrielle living near Houston, Texas, Michelle Dantzman in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Billy Dantzman in Provo, Utah. Judy’s niece Rochelle Sifuentes and her daughters Schanae and Scharie, along with twin sons Mario and Oskar as well as grandsons Noah, Sincere and Geronimo all live in Pueblo.
Perhaps Judy will best be remembered as “Aunt Judy.” She loved everyone and especially children. No child was a bad child to Judy. Her face would light up at the sight of a baby or toddler, and Judy’s smile could light up a room. She had big dimples and bright green eyes and she was beautiful.
If you knew Judy and you needed help Judy would always extend a warm loving hand to help you. Her home was warm and welcoming and she just had a way of making people feel comfortable in her home. Some people thought she was too quick to take in “strays,” but that was her way. Her heart was full of love and she shared it with everybody.
She was loved and she will be missed.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
