OBITUARY: Margaret (Sisneros) Twombly

Margaret Catherine (Sisneros) Twombly, known as Margie to her friends and family, left this earth to be with her Savior on June 1, 2021. She was in Montrose, Colorado, when she passed, surrounded by family. She was a resident of Montrose since 1965.
Margie was born on April 18, 1933, to Peter and Susan (Martinez) Sisneros in Mora, New Mexico. Margie was the second oldest of seven siblings whom she loved dearly. Until the end of her life, Margie cherished speaking to her siblings and spoke of how much it meant to her to be able to stay in touch with them regularly.
Margie attended New Mexico Highlands University and graduated in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish.
In the fall of 1955, Margie began her teaching career, which was where she met Louis Twombly. Following a whirlwind courtship, the two married on Dec. 27, 1955. They remained married until Louis passed away on Sept. 16, 2010. The couple had three children: Kenneth, Anna and Dina.
For those who knew her, “kind” was often the word used to describe Margie. Her sweetness and gentleness impacted everyone who met her and never failed to make a lasting impression. Margie was compassionate and generous; she always put others’ needs ahead of her own.
In her last days, she frequently indicated she was concerned about whether her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were comfortable and safe.
She delighted in spending time with her family and loved sitting next to her loved ones and listening to their stories. She genuinely cared about anyone who crossed her path. Often when saying goodbye, Margie would admonish her family to “take care of each other.”
Margie enjoyed going for long walks, watching mystery shows, reading her daily devotions, completing word puzzles and having adventures. She enjoyed traveling to see family and savored each moment in a new place or trying a new food for the first time. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh.
Margie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church since 1965. Since Louis was a long time member of the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus, Margie and other wives attended conferences, promoted fundraisers and served the church with their time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Susan (Martinez) Sisneros; her sister, Isabel Gauna; her brother, Peter Sisneros Jr., and her husband of 54 years, Louis Twombly.
She is survived by her dear son, Kenneth Twombly (wife Doris); treasured daughters Anna Twombly and Dina Malone (husband David); beloved grandchildren Lindsey, Mindy, Korey, Maggie, Michael and Sydney; and seven darling great-grandchildren.
Margie is also survived by her remaining siblings: sisters – Pauline (Ernest) Gomez, Irene (Michael) Mendoza, Rose (Dick) Turnbell and baby brother Dennis (Ana) Sisneros, as well as her sister-in-law Reta (Ed) Boggess. In addition to her cherished siblings are her precious nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and their children. This would not be complete if her extended family and closest friends were omitted: they were cherished and a wonderful support system to her as well.
Visitation (5-5:30 p.m.), the vigil (5:30-7 p.m.), followed by a Rosary (7 p.m.), will be held on July 8, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel, Montrose, Colorado. A funeral mass followed by interment will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Montrose, Colorado, at 10:00 a.m. July 9, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.