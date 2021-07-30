Marion Appelhanz
Montrose resident Marion (Myers) Appelhanz passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Marion was born in Hyattville, Wyoming, to Robert and Christine (Stadler) Myers, on Nov. 17, 1937. In 1944 the family made the move from Wyoming to Colorado. She graduated from Longmont High School in 1955. Following her father’s death in 1957, the family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado.
On April 30, 1960, Marion married her husband of 60 years Tony Appelhanz. They had four children, Matt, Amy, Tracy and Laura. As a family they worked the farm and ranch from irrigating, pulling weeds, moving cows, and working on the farm equipment.
She enjoyed being involved in all of her children’s activities. From showing horses & steers in 4-H, to band trips, she was always right in the middle of it to support her family. She was a very large part of the 4-H community as all three daughters were members. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and treated the other kids like her own. She also enjoyed spending time with her 13 grandchildren.
For 21 years she worked at City Market doing a wide variety of jobs as she rose through the ranks of the store’s hierarchy. She met many good friends working in the store.
Marion was also fond of growing vegetables and absolutely gorgeous flowers, including peonies, irises, roses. Her children and grandchildren remember her worrying about the crop duster getting her flowers, even by accident.
Marion enjoyed traveling and recounted tales of her trips often. Such as ones to Mexico; Branson, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; Yellowstone; The Grand Canyon; Mt. Rushmore; all over Wyoming and whatever else might have come up. All of her family members can remember her saying: “What time do I need to be ready and how long are we going to be gone so I can tell Dad.”
As a newlywed couple, Tony and Marion took off in his Willy’s Jeep just for a sightseeing ride a sometimes, although Tony’s dog Lobo was so used to sitting in the front seat that, until he was retrained, she had to ride in the back.
Marion was preceded in death by her beloved husband Tony; her parents Robert and Christine Myers; brother Bob Myers; sisters Shirley Stadlemen and Luella Fields; brother-in-law Jim Stadlemen; nephew Bobby Myers, and niece Yvonne Alves.
She is survived by her children: son Matt and wife Mary of Anchor Point, Alaska; daughter Amy VanDyke and husband Terry, of Clifton; daughter Tracy Reed and husband Bret, of Montrose; and daughter Laura Castle and husband Jared, also of Montrose. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren: Sarah (Dan) Ravin, Tom Appelhanz, Doren VanDyke, Adriane Appelhanz, Chance VanDyke, Tony Appelhanz, Lyndsey (David) Craig, Sebastian Appelhanz, Caleb Appelhanz, Katrina Appelhanz, Tyler Reed, Tanner Castle, and Kolt Reed. She is also survived by her sister Virginia Stadlemen of Elko, Nevada; brother Wes (Renee) Myers of Greeley; sister-in-law Shirley Myers of Mancos and brother- in-law Leroy Stadlemen of Grand Junction, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 2, 2021, followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose at 10 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021. Burial will follow at Grand View Cemetery.
Marion’s family would like to thank the special ladies who helped take care of her, Missy and Rose. In lieu of flowers please donate in Marion’s Memory to HopeWest Hospice, 725 S. 4th Montrose, CO, 81401.
