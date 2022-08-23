Mary Fay Clark
Mary Fay (Dicamillo) Clark, age 84, died peacefully on April 1, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.
Born on May 17, 1937, in a small farmhouse in Montrose County, she was the oldest of 15 children of the late Joe and Flora (DeJulio) Dicamillo of Delta, Colorado.
She grew up on the family farm, the first one being between Delta and Grand Junction before her father relocated to a farm just south of Delta, giving her the opportunity to attend the local schools.
After graduating from Delta High School in 1956, she and her friends moved to Denver in search of work. While there, she visited a USO show where she met her soon-to-be husband, Thomas J. Clark, who just happened to be attending classes in Denver on aircraft weapon systems.
After a short courting period, they were married on Dec. 15, 1956, at St. Michael’s Church in Delta with the reception and dance taking place at Pea Green Hall.
And so began Mary’s life as the spouse of a military member, where she got to see the world, traveling for 22 years, living in other states and other countries (Philippines and Germany).
After her husband’s retirement from the military, they moved back to Delta, where she began working at Delta Supers then at Gibson’s. She was co-owner of Caroline’s Soup and Sandwich Shop on Main Street in Delta.
She volunteered her time at St. Michael’s church, the same church where she was married, where her husband would call bingo on Saturday nights and during the fall bazaar.
She stayed in Delta until the cold winters convinced her to move where it was a bit warmer. Unfortunately, she picked Texas, but only because some of her children and grandchildren lived there.
During her time in Texas, she volunteered at the local senior center, delivered meals and helped with the distribution of food bank boxes.
On their 50th wedding anniversary they celebrated at the Kirby Senior Center and then went on a cruise to Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Cozumel.
She enjoyed the “Dinner and Theater” programs that they attended almost monthly at Ft. Sam Houston Army base with friends.
She is survived by her husband Thomas of 66 years, her sons Thomas III (Debbie) of Delta, Richard (Lisa) Clark of Shawnee Kansas, her daughter Joyce Ortega of San Antonio, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, sisters Phyllis White, Joann (Craig) Thronburg, Diana (Marty) Schmalz, brothers Bill (Gloria), Frank (Bonnie), John (Martha), Joe Jr., Dean (Kathy), Tom (Gail), Roger (Kim) and sister-in-law Diane Schmalz Dicamillo, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Flora Dicamillo; two brothers, George and Lawrence, two infant sisters; her daughter Pamela Bordes; and granddaughter Tina Harless.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 4, 2022, at Diane Dicamillo’s (party shed), 19122 B Road, Delta, Colorado from noon till 3 p.m. A luncheon will be served.