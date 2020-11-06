August 17, 1995 – November 1, 2020
Matthew Cody Grimmett of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on the morning of November 1, 2020. He was the father of Amirah Suanne Grimmett and fiancé to Alia Hagan.
Cody is also survived by his mother, Deann (Jeff) Honeycutt; his father, Blaine (Michele) Grimmett; brother, Gage; sister, Adelynn; stepbrother, Andrew Austin; stepsister, Megan Austin; (Nanny) Beverly Whitworth; (Pa) Lawrence Smith; step grandparents, many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Cody was born in Gunnison, Colorado, which led to his many passions of camping, fishing, hiking, golfing and riding dirt bikes in the Colorado mountains.
Cody’s most recent and favorite passion was playing with his beautiful baby daughter. He was a strong-willed family man.
Cody was preceded in death by his grandma Adele (Dee) Smith.
Memorial services have been held. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Cody’s family.
