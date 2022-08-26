Mike Lynn Shirey was born 29 Jan 1937 at Quitman, TX to Travis and Eva (Green) Shirey. Mike was the youngest of their eight children. All of his siblings and their spouses passed before him so he was the last of his generation.
Mike was in the U.S. He served in Korea for 18 months just before the Vietnam conflict.
Mike married Myrna (Cooper) Shirey 19 Feb, 1966 in Dallas, TX. Together they have a daughter Denise Lynn (Shirey) Borg, wife of Terry Borg of Montrose; granddaughter, Rebekah Borg; grandson Brad Borg and wife Melissa; and great-grandson Olin Borg.
Mike loved the outdoors and watching the animals, he also loved his dogs and all children. Mike was a certified Chevrolet mechanic. He and Myrna operated Polly’s Mobil in Ouray, Colorado for about five years. He loved helping young people and let them come and work on their vehicles, he was there to advise. Mike then worked 23 years for San Miguel Power in Ouray as their mechanic and retired in 1998.
Mike was easy to get to know and had many friends. One of his favorite pastimes would be to sit on the porch and delight friends & neighbors with stories. He had a story for every occasion.
He passed away at home on Aug. 9, 2022 at age 85 The family had a celebration of life on Aug. 14 at their home. Donations can be made to Fore-Kin Trails Genealogical Society of Montrose or the American Lung Association.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone