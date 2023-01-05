Robert “Bob” Naramore originally of Bridgeport and currently of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2023 while at St Raphael’s Hospital in New Haven, CT at the age of 82.
Bob was born in Bridgeport, CT on Oct. 13, 1940 and resided in Monroe, CT for many years. He was the son of the late Corinne M. and Robert W. Naramore. Bob was predeceased by his former wife, Althea Carlton and his two sisters, Donna Morjikian and Nancy Naramore.
Bob graduated from Vermont Academy where he played football and ice hockey. He attended Roanoke College before serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Shasta. He was employed as an engineer for Cornwall and Patterson Co. in Bridgeport. He served on the boards of both the Bridgeport and Lakewood-Trumbull YMCAs and was a life member of Fayerweather Yacht Club in Bridgeport.
After retiring, Bob resided in Montrose, PA where he enjoyed the country life. In Montrose, Bob was an active member of the volunteer fire Department. He was an avid member of the Party Riders motorcycle rider’s group sharing good times at various events throughout the area and hosting events himself at his homestead. In addition to riding, Bob was a certified motorcycle safety instructor. Those who knew Bob were fortunate to have a friend that loved to entertain and volunteer his services in whatever calling presented itself.
Bob is survived by son, Tadd of Seymour CT, his grandchildren Adam and Seth of Seymour, CT, his brother Richard Naramore (Susan) of Cheshire CT, his brother-in-law Allan Morjikian (Cherry) of Millbrook, NY, and nieces Robin Morjikian, Katherine Naramore and nephews: Mason Morjikian, Cully Naramore, Jackson Naramore.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at both Meadow Mills Assisted Living and Memory Care in Hamden and the hospice unit at St Raphael’s for the care and concern for Bob during his time there.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
