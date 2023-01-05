Robert Naramore

Robert Naramore

Robert “Bob” Naramore originally of Bridgeport and currently of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2023 while at St Raphael’s Hospital in New Haven, CT at the age of 82.

Bob was born in Bridgeport, CT on Oct. 13, 1940 and resided in Monroe, CT for many years. He was the son of the late Corinne M. and Robert W. Naramore. Bob was predeceased by his former wife, Althea Carlton and his two sisters, Donna Morjikian and Nancy Naramore.



