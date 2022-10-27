joe o'dea

Joe O’Dea speaks at 2022 Denver Metro Chamber candidate forum at the University of Denver, Oct 12, 2022. O’Dea is campaigning for the U.S. senator position for Colorado. 

 (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline)

In Tuesday night’s U.S. Senate debate in Colorado, Republican challenger Joe O’Dea saved his most pointed attack on incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet for his closing statement, after Bennet would have the ability to respond.

“Bennet passed one bill — one bill — in 13 years that he wrote,” O’Dea claimed.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?