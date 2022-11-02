ohs volleyball

Olathe's Angelina Bollinger (3) and Sieanna McCall (21) battle to block a shot by Vail Mountain's Elizabeth Pratt (3) during action Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Olathe High School.

 (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

The Olathe High School volleyball team swept both Vail Mountain and Hayden to close out the regular season, likely boosting their regional seeding as the Class 2A pairings were released on Monday.

The Pirates were seeded No. 24 and will travel to face top-seeded Wiggins and No. 36 Calhan. Match times have yet to be set.



