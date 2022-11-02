The Olathe High School volleyball team swept both Vail Mountain and Hayden to close out the regular season, likely boosting their regional seeding as the Class 2A pairings were released on Monday.
The Pirates were seeded No. 24 and will travel to face top-seeded Wiggins and No. 36 Calhan. Match times have yet to be set.
Against Vail Mountain, Olathe benefitted from a balanced attack. Sieanna McCall led with seven kills, while Angelina Bollinger and Sadie Shea added six apiece. Kiandra Liles had a team-best three aces and Tyra Gray had 16 assists.
The strong attack carried through to the match against Hayden, where the Pirates won two of the three sets by double digits.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Pirates’ girls cross country team finished 11th in the 20-team field of the Class 2A state championship race at the Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.
Analise Marin was the top finisher Olathe finisher, placing 22nd and clocking in at 21 minutes, 29.5 seconds.
Analee Saldana was 46th, Yadira Alcaraz took 55th, Mya Wilcox finished 100th, Gabriella Hartzel was 115th and Lizzy Corn took 120th.
On the boys side, Benjamin Kamperman finished 79th, Connor Ripley placed 84th, followed by Mauricio Herrera in 85th. Scott Shackelford took 96th place, Cesar Franco placed 106th and Diego Garcia was 115th.
The combined efforts of the boys squad added up to an 18th-place finish in the team standings.
FOOTBALL
The Pirates secured a winless season for the second consecutive year after falling 41-8 to Meeker. The losing streak sits at 22 games, dating back to October 2020 when they defeated the now defunct Paonia High School 40-8.
Against the Cowboys, Olathe allowed 207 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Two more scores came through the air as Meeker quarterback Ryan Sullivan completed four of six passes.
