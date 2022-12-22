Special to the MDP
Olathe fifth-grader Kiara Gonzalez was awarded second place in the State Conservation Poster Contest.
Gonzalez’s poster was part of the Shavano Conservation District’s annual fifth- and sixth-grade Conservation Poster Contest. The Conservation District visited schools in Montrose, Olathe, Norwood, and Telluride in October to give presentations on the contest theme, “Healthy Soil: Healthy Life”. “We want students to understand how important soil is to our everyday life and what they can do to conserve it. All of our food and fibers come from the soil, directly or indirectly,” explained Mendy Stewart, Shavano’s education and outreach coordinator.
At the end of the presentation, students were charged with designing a poster illustrating the soil theme and conservation practices that promote healthy soils, resulting in a healthier life in our community. First, second, and third place posters were chosen from each school that participated in the contest, and two grand champion posters were selected out of all the posters submitted within the Conservation District. These two grand champion winners each received a $30 prize for their creativity and artwork. Gonzalez’s poster was one of the two posters to receive grand champion recognition. The other grand champion award went to Justus Knopp, a fifth-grade student at Telluride Intermediate School.
As Grand Champion winners of the local Conservation District poster contest, Gonzalez’s and Knopp’s posters were forwarded to the Colorado Association of Conservation District’s (CACD’s) annual conservation poster contest, which took place on Nov. 28, 2022. Both Gonalez and Knopp received recognition at the state contest. Gonzalez received Second place and Knopp received third place at the CACD contest.
The Olathe fifth-grade contest winners were announced in class on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Place winners at Olathe Elementary School are: First place – Masyn Patterson, Second place – Annie Patrone, and Third place – Blake Good.
Winners at Johnson Elementary are: First – Kennedy Harris, Second – Emily Gomez, Third – Maya Lopez. Winners at Oak Grove Elementary are: First – Shiloh Hawken, Second – Keely Goodwin, and Third – Rylee Suckey. Winners at Peak Academy are: 5th grade, First – Makayla Alexander, Second – Harper Smith; Sixth grade, First – Morgan Alexander, Second – Jonathon Stetson, Third – Jayda Balerio. Winners at Norwood are: First – Lakoda Beigiger, Second – Cooper Andrews, Third – Kara Ingram. Winners at Telluride Intermediary are: First – Hamish Miller, Second – Forest Olson, Third – Itzel Hernandez.
Contest supplies and champion prize money were made possible through a matching funds grant Shavano Conservation District received from the Colorado State Conservation Board (Colorado Department of Agriculture). The goal of the Matching Grants program is to help Conservation Districts in Colorado to implement private lands on-the-ground conservation projects and educational conservation activities, provide matching state funds towards the costs of such projects and activities within each district.
In addition to the fifth-grade Conservation Poster Contest, the 2022 grant funds received by the Shavano Conservation District have made conservation education and activities available to San Miguel County, Ouray County, and Montrose County students, such as the fourth grade Natural Resource Festival, non-point source pollution presentations, ninth grade Mancos shale soil salinity experiments, the fourth grade Cimarron Ridge Ranch tour, and non-point source pollution presentations.
The Shavano Conservation District congratulates all contest participants and winners.