Battling neck-and-neck throughout, the Olathe High School girls basketball team improved to .500 with a 36-32 victory over West Grand.
No individual quarter was decided by more than two points, but the Pirates eked out advantages in three of the four frames.
Kiandra Liles dropped in 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers, the team’s only two makes from deep. Analise Marin chipped in eight points on a team-best 50% shooting from the field, while Tyra Gray and Sieanna McCall added six points apiece. Delan Mountford had 11 rebounds for Olathe, the most by any player on either team.
Marin and Gray combined for 11 of the team’s 18 steals, contrasted by only eight steals for West Grand.
The Pirates travel to face winless Ridgway 6 p.m. on Friday, following by a home game against North Fork at 2:30 on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
A strong second half carried Olathe to its first victory of the season, a 37-29 win over West Grand.
The Pirates fell behind 9-4 after one quarter but cut that deficit to 16-13 by halftime. A run in the third quarter put Olathe up 26-23 and they closed the door with a dominant fourth quarter.
The team will close out the calendar year with a road game against Ridgway on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The next day, they’ll hosts North Fork at 4 p.m.
