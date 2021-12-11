Congratulations to Alejandro Suarez Duran for being selected as the Olathe Middle School 6th Grade Student of the Month for October. In school, Alejandro’s favorite class is math because it helps him since his goal is to be an aerospace engineer.
Outside of school, he likes to play basketball, play board games and spend time with his family. He also plays basketball through the Town of Olathe. He looks forward to playing as a Pirate. Alejandro has been a great addition to Olathe Middle School and we are very excited to have him as a student.
Congratulations to Lillian Hovde for being selected as the Olathe Middle School 7th Grade Student of the Month. In school, Lillian’s favorite class is science because she likes working with project and learning things such as the human body and how it all works.
Outside of school, she likes to gymnastics, go hunting, and spend time with her family. At OMS, she participates on the volleyball and basketball team. She is also part of the crochet club in our after school program. She is an amazing student who we are very pleased is part of our school.
Congratulations to Reyna Padilla for being selected as the Olathe Middle School 8th Grade Student of the Month for October. In school, Reyna’s favorite class is math because it is easier for her to grasp than some of her other classes.
Outside of school, she likes to play sports, hang out with family and friends, and draw. Reyna is a fabulous student who makes Olathe Middle School a better place daily. We are very proud of her and am very glad she is part of our school.
Keep up the great work. It’s a great day to be a Pirate!
