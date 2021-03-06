Kierstin Myers saw what Nicole Koch was able to accomplish on Friday, and followed suit with a similar performance today. Myers (147), after advancing past the first round, won a pair of matches by pin to reach the final in her region. Facing Aspen Barber for first place, Myers secured a late pin, and joined Koch as the only two Pirates to place first in their region.
Aby England advanced past the first round with a pin victory, but was unable to reach the semifinals, suffering a loss by pin to Blythe Cayko.
Koch and Myers now head to Pueblo for the first-ever sanctioned state girls wrestling tournament in Colorado. The pair will wrestle on Thursday, with quarterfinals set to start at 2 p.m.
•••
On the boys side, all eyes were on senior Wyatt Mansker and his push to qualify for state. Wrestling at 170 pounds, Mansker was able to reach the semifinal, but lost a 6-2 decision to Kody Logan, who finished first in the region. The senior later lost to Ayden Mathews for a chance to wrestle for third place.
Olathe’s other wrestlers in higher weight classes weren’t able to make a push in their region.
Silvano Alejandro, on Friday, placed third in his region, narrowly missing the cut off for state as only the top two finishers in each weight class head to state.
