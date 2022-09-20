ohs football

Olathe's Leium Fairclough (16) battles to break downfield past Bruin defenders during action on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Olathe. The Pirates lost to Cedaredge, 42-0. Look for more game coverage of the game online Tuesday and in Wednesday's print edition.

The Olathe High School volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by defeating Grand Valley 28-26, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 last Tuesday.

The Pirates now sit at 7-1 and are one of five teams in the 2A/1A Western Slope League with one loss or fewer this season.



