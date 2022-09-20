Olathe's Leium Fairclough (16) battles to break downfield past Bruin defenders during action on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Olathe. The Pirates lost to Cedaredge, 42-0. Look for more game coverage of the game online Tuesday and in Wednesday's print edition.
The Olathe High School volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by defeating Grand Valley 28-26, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 last Tuesday.
The Pirates now sit at 7-1 and are one of five teams in the 2A/1A Western Slope League with one loss or fewer this season.
This weekend, Olathe will take on two teams in the middle of the standings, hosting both North Park and Plateau Valley. The first match begins 5 p.m. on Friday and the second starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Analise Marin cracked the top 15 during the Mountaineer Cowboy Invitational in Gunnison. The junior placed 13th and finished with a time of 22 minutes, 30.4 seconds to lead her to team to a fifth-place finish.
Yadira Alcaraz took 24th with a time 23:47.9 and freshman Mya Wilcox placed 45th.
For the boys, Connor Ripley was the top finisher at 25th and turned in a time of 20:09.3. Cesar Franco finished 34th, leading a pack of Pirates, with Mauricio Herrara placed 36th and Diego Garcia was 37th.
The boys finished sixth in the team standings.
Olathe will take part in the Sweitzer Lake Invitational on Friday in Delta.
FOOTBALL
The Pirates were overmatched at the line of scrimmage as Cedaredge plowed their way to a 42-0 win.
The Bruins scored 28 points in the second quarter to blow the game open and the typically pass-happy offense utilized a two-headed rushing attack to generate the bulk of its offense.
Olathe will travel to take on Gunnison on Friday at 7 p.m.
