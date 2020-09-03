After a week of in-person instruction, Montrose County School District announced Thursday that an Olathe Middle High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The staff cohort will be in quarantine and working remotely as a result of the positive result.
MCSD Director of Safety and Security Jim Pavlich said, "The number of individuals in a school staff cohort varies based on the building location, size and different variables."
A cohort is a group of staff or students who work or learn together to reduce the contact with other people in the building. Cohorts also allow the district to contact trace and quarantine groups when a positive case or outbreak occurs.
The district has identified the date of exposure and is following the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's guidelines for schools when reporting and responding to cases of coronavirus.
"As designated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in their COVID-19 cases and school outbreaks, a quarantine period lasts 14 consecutive days from the date of exposure," Pavlich said.
The school has determined the date of exposure and the effected staff will work remotely from home during the two week quarantine. There will be in-person staff on site at OMHS for any in-person needs.
According to a news released from the district, they are actively working with Montrose County Public Health to trace contacts and have determined that the extent of the exposure is within the single staff cohort.
Anyone who was affected has been contacted by Public Health and MCSD.
"All OMHS staff, students and parents have received notifications of the staff cohort quarantine and no student or other staff cohort members were exposed," the release states.
District leadership is assigning in-person staff coverage for affected OMHS cohort members who are in quarantine to continue learning. At this time, there is no report for a needed student cohort quarantine.
"Due to the diligence of our families, staff and students at OMHS (and at all our campuses), in-person instruction may presently continue."
The district is reminding the community to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick and maintain proper social distancing whenever possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.